Gregory David "Greg" Crutcher, 61, of Marshall, formerly of Moberly, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born December 17, 1957 in Moberly to David and Rose (Kirby) Crutcher.
Survivors include his parents, David and Rose Crutcher, sisters, Pam Prewitt and husband Roger and Julia Williams and husband Frank all of Moberly, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private services honoring and celebrating Greg's life will be held at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayer and burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Nov. 15, 2019