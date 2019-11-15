Home

POWERED BY

Greg Crutcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greg Crutcher Obituary
Gregory David "Greg" Crutcher, 61, of Marshall, formerly of Moberly, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born December 17, 1957 in Moberly to David and Rose (Kirby) Crutcher.

Survivors include his parents, David and Rose Crutcher, sisters, Pam Prewitt and husband Roger and Julia Williams and husband Frank all of Moberly, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services honoring and celebrating Greg's life will be held at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayer and burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -