Phillip Gregg Hunt, age 70, of Moberly, Missouri, passed away on May 25th, 2020 in Moberly, Missouri.



Gregg (aka Precious) was born on August 30th, 1949 in Moberly, Missouri, to Raymond Hunt and Phyllis Bloom Hunt. He graduated from Moberly Senior High School in 1967 and received an Associate degree from Moberly Area Community College in 1969. In the fall of 1969, he moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play golf for the LSU Tigers. Upon moving back to Moberly, Gregg owned and operated a couple different businesses and remained a legend on the golf course, winning numerous club championships at Moberly Country Club. Gregg's businesses included Hunt Distributing, a beer wholesaler in Moberly, and Top Dawg Sports, a sporting goods retail shop located on Rollins Street in downtown Moberly. Gregg retired from Everlast after a career working with many reputable companies in Moberly.



For most of his life, Gregg was a member of St. Pius X Church. He had a strong Catholic faith and was a proud member of the congregation.



As a member of the Moberly Country Club, Gregg was a multiple year Club Champion. He played many rounds with his friends at what is now Heritage Hills.



For a period of time in the 1970s and 1980s, Gregg served as the public address announcer for the Moberly Area Community College Greyhound basketball teams. Gregg was an avid booster and fan of both the men's and women's programs at MACC during some of their most successful seasons.



Gregg loved sports, his kids, and grandkids. He could always be found rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers, and never lost his love for the LSU Tigers or professional golf. A cooler of beer, a lit BBQ, and tailgating surrounded by his friends and family was his happiest place. Gregg handed out many game balls from Mizzou Tiger tailgates over the years, based on a unique scoring rubric of tailgate participation. His scoring system is a secret he took to the grave. Unfortunately, the past few months without televised sports proved to be too much for Gregg. COVID didn't get him, but the resulting void of sports due to COVID sure did.



Gregg is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his children and grandchildren, Drew Hunt and wife Stephanie Hunt, and their three children, Braedon, Ashton, and Kyrhen of Moberly, Missouri; Tyson Hunt and wife Anne Hunt, and their two children, Charlotte and Stella, of Columbia, Missouri; and Courtney Blackwell and her two children, Brecken and Ayven, of Columbia, Missouri.



A private memorial service celebrating Gregg's life will take place later this summer with his closest friends and family. If desired, donations may be sent to Moberly Spartan Baseball and Meals on Wheels of Moberly. Condolences



Cheers Pops, you'll be missed.



P.S. That bike seat goosed him.



