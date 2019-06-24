|
|
Harold Eugene "Junior" Beal, Jr., 49, of Macon, MO passed away June 21, 2019 at his home. Junior was born October 15, 1969 in Moberly to Alice and Harold Eugene "Gene" Beal, Sr.
Junior was a lifelong resident of the Moberly area. He was baptized at the Immanuel Baptist Church and had recently been attending Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Macon. Junior was a Jack of all Trades. He worked at a sawmill, as a roofer, a mechanic and was a certified nursing assistant.
In his spare time, Junior tinkered with cars and was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He liked to hunt and fish. Junior also enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was a thoughtful fiancé, beloved father and son, great brother and uncle and a good friend.
Junior is preceded in death by two older sisters, Judith Ann Spangler and Anna Marie Trombley and two nieces, Jodi Marie Couch and Nicole Lynn Ashbaker.
Survivors include his parents, Gene and Alice Beal of Moberly; his fiancé, Carlotta Litwiller of Macon; children, Jeff Beal of Macon, Amanda (Marty) Coorpender of CA, James (Jeannie Heady) Litwiller, Zacharey Litwiller and Chaneva Litwiller all of Moberly; grandchildren, Sara, Cole, Hunter, Conner, Aden, Axel, Princeton and a new grandchild on the way; siblings, Mary (Randy) Welch of Huntsville, Ricky Eugene (Theresa) Beal of Higbee, Betty (Larry) Blakey of Moberly, Sharon Kay Beal of Higbee and Vicki (Keith Moore) Cox of Moberly; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and close friends.
A memorial service celebrating Junior's life will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
