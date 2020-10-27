Harold Moomey

Harold Dwaine Moomey, 88 of Moberly, Missouri, passed away at 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Moberly. He was born on September 17, 1932 in Millersville, Illinois, the son of Harold Owen and Olga (Waters) Moomey. He married Virginia Faye Drain on February 4, 1955, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Virginia preceded him in death on October 19, 2016. Mr. Moomey, was a longtime farmer in Owaneco, IL and in Moberly, MO and, for several years, was a driver for PSI Trucking, Huntsville, MO. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Harold enjoyed reading, fishing, yardwork and woodworking projects.
He is survived by his daughters: Terry (Tim) Murrell of University City, Missouri, and Tamara Moomey of Moberly, Missouri; grandchildren: Elissa Murrell, Alison Murrell, Jacob Banning, and Jared Banning; great grandchildren: Isaiah Murrell-Thomas, Sarah Murrell, Emma Banning, Cameron Banning, and McKenzie Banning; sister: Janet Engeling, Morrisonville, IL and brother, Ronald Moomey, Owaneco, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Kenneth Moomey and Virgil Moomey.
The funeral service for Harold will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville, Illinois with Dr. Tim Murrell officiating. Visitation will take place one hour before the service. Burial with military honors will take place in the Owaneco Cemetery. Memorials in Harold's honor may be left to the American Heart Association
Memorials in Harold's honor may be left to the American Heart Association
