Harry Hilton Harmes, 77, of Rogersville, passed away following a courageous fight against Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on September 3, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April l942 in Maryville, MO the son of the late Elva and Richard (Dick) Harmes. He graduated from high school in Cairo, MO; received an Associate of Arts degree from Moberly Jr. College, Moberly, MO; a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Northeast Missouri State Teachers' College and a Masters degree from Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville, MO. He also participated in National Science Foundation summer institutes for biology teachers at various colleges.
He was married to Linda Kaye Stallman in December 1966 in the Jacksonville Christian Church, Jacksonville, MO. They celebrated 52 years together.
Harry taught high school biology and anatomy and physiology in Monroe City, MO, Jacksonville, ILL, and Rolla, MO, retiring from Rolla High School in 2000. Among other honors, he received the Missouri Academy of Science Outstanding Science Teacher Award in l978 and was named the Outstanding Biology Teacher of Missouri in l989 by the National Association of Biology Teachers.
Harry was a member of the Rogersville First Baptist Church having been saved at the Jacksonville Christian Church in Jacksonville, MO.
Harry was an avid Cardinal baseball fan, enjoyed John Deere tractors, Angus and Shorthorn cattle, farm auctions, and spending time with his daughter and granddaughter. He thoroughly enjoyed annual meetings with his Cairo High School classmates as well as class reunions with his former students.
Survivors include his wife, Kaye; his daughter, Holly Britt Hill; his granddaughter, Hallie Kaye Hill, all of Rogersville, MO; sisters, Doris Carson and Mary Lou Moorehead (Jim) of Aiken, SC; brother-in-law, Scott Stallman (Mary) and sister-in-law, Holli Woods of Moberly, MO; nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and former students. He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law, Gene Carson, and nephew, Jeffrey Moorehead.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at J. D. Lee & Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville, MO. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery immediately following the service.
Remembrances may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery maintenance fund, the Rogersville Saddle Club Scholarship fund, or to the First Baptist Church of Rogersville Carpenter's Toolbox.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sept. 11, 2019