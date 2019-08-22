Home

POWERED BY

Helen Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Kennedy Obituary
Helen Marie (Closser) Kennedy passed away on August 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Helen was born on April 10, 1937, the daughter of Charles Thurman Closser and Edith Ruby (Stanley) Closser. She married John (Jack) Wilson Kennedy in Moberly, MO.

Surviving are 3 daughters Cindy Moosmann, Terri (Aaron) Tatum and Melanie Garland all of Columbia, MO.

Helen also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Bill (Susan) Johnson; Tim (Connie) Johnson; Jennifer Johnson; Niavar and Drake Garland, all of Columbia; Michael (Jamila) Tatum of Dallas, TX; Silven (Sterling) Garland of Overland Park, KS; Stephanie Kennedy of Moberly, MO. Helen has 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind two sisters, Betty Truax of Parkersburg, IA and Elsie Choate of the state of Texas. Also missing her will be numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends scattered across the world.

Her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters proceeded her in death as well as her son, Dennis Wayne and son-in-law, Mark Garland.

May you dance with your son, beat the dickens out of Mark, Aunt Von and Aunt Mildred playing Greedy, and crack jokes every day mom! Your witty comebacks will be missed by many.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.