|
|
Helen Marie (Closser) Kennedy passed away on August 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Helen was born on April 10, 1937, the daughter of Charles Thurman Closser and Edith Ruby (Stanley) Closser. She married John (Jack) Wilson Kennedy in Moberly, MO.
Surviving are 3 daughters Cindy Moosmann, Terri (Aaron) Tatum and Melanie Garland all of Columbia, MO.
Helen also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Bill (Susan) Johnson; Tim (Connie) Johnson; Jennifer Johnson; Niavar and Drake Garland, all of Columbia; Michael (Jamila) Tatum of Dallas, TX; Silven (Sterling) Garland of Overland Park, KS; Stephanie Kennedy of Moberly, MO. Helen has 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind two sisters, Betty Truax of Parkersburg, IA and Elsie Choate of the state of Texas. Also missing her will be numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends scattered across the world.
Her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters proceeded her in death as well as her son, Dennis Wayne and son-in-law, Mark Garland.
May you dance with your son, beat the dickens out of Mark, Aunt Von and Aunt Mildred playing Greedy, and crack jokes every day mom! Your witty comebacks will be missed by many.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 22, 2019