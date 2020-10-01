Herman Butler

Herman Ray "Ray" Butler passed away on September 29, 2020 at a local care facility. He was 97 ½ years young. Ray was born April 12, 1923 in Salem, Arkansas to Theodore Austin Butler and Eddy Taylor Butler.
On November 27, 1942 he married the love of his life, Maxine Ridgeway in Twin Falls, Idaho. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2017 after 74 years and 8 months of marriage. They lived and farmed in Idaho, Arkansas and Missouri through the years, moving to Cairo, Missouri in 1962.
Some of Ray's favorite things were raising cattle, going to cattle sales and playing with the Gospel Strings at many nursing homes and the First Church of God. More than anything he enjoyed being with his family. He and Maxine loved to travel and see lots of scenery and animals.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and their spouses; three brothers and their spouses; one grandson, Jimmy Butler and his beloved wife, Maxine.
He is survived by his son, Larry (Reta) Butler; one daughter, Nena (Larry) Robuck; six grandchildren, Kerry (Michael) Thomas, Robert (Gena) Robuck, Cynthia (John) Moremile, Michelle (Keith) Hinshaw, Wesley (Karen) Butler and Amy Butler; twelve great grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives.
Due to Covid, the family will be holding a private family service. Everyone's understanding is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of God, 803 Union Avenue, Moberly, MO 65270, Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch, P O Box 606, Shelbina, MO 63468 or to the donor's charity of choice
.
Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.