Ida Sue Fowler, 89, Moberly, Missouri formerly of Centralia, MO, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Moberly Nursing & Rehab in Moberly, MO. She was born January 27, 1930 the daughter of the late Louie and Audrey (Iman) Williams. On May 10, 1952 she was united in marriage to Jesse Fowler.
In addition to her husband Jesse of 67 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three nieces Susan Baley of Tulsa, OK, Melissa Dean of Wentzville, MO and Linda Ann Summers of St. Joseph, MO; four nephews David Williams of Toledo, OH, Gordon Williams of Louisville, KY, Craig Williams of Lake City, FL and Mark Fowler of Dallas, TX; a sister in law Lois Williams; several great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, one daughter Karen Sue Fowler, one brother Kenneth Williams, one sister Emily Baley and one nephew Calvin Williams preceded her in death.
Sue had an excellent career, first working at A.B. Chance Co. then at Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital as Secretary to the Administrator and later as the Director at the University of Missouri Out-patient Department. After moving to Denver, she became a Tumor Register Director at Gen Rose Hospital. If a doctor had no idea of the patient's diagnoses, he would present it to the Tumor Board Conference. She was renowned in her position and presented to the board each week, where over 200 doctors would be present. Along with her husband Jesse, she owned and operated M&W Sales Associates Inc where she served as Secretary and Treasurer. She was a member of First Christian Church and loved horses and dogs.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment will be in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
