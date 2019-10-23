|
Imogene Robuck, 97 of Cairo, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born September 18, 1922 in Cairo, MO to Harry and Edna (Jett) Sherwood.
Imogene married Cecil Robuck on January 20, 1942 in Macon, MO and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2005. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a son, Bill, brother, Weldon Sherwood and a sister, Roberta Sherwood.
Survivors include her children; Bob Robuck and his wife Sally of Jefferson City, Beverly Davis of Cairo and Shirley Harris of Houston, TX, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Imogene loved her family and supported all their activities. She was a seamstress, quilter, 4-H leader and active in the community. For many years she played the piano at the Liberty Christian Church, where she was a lifelong member.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liberty Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating Imogene's Life will be Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayers and burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019