Irene Harley

Irene J Harley, 81, of Moberly, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Lynda was born July 26, 1939, in Macon County to Karl and Hazel (Taylor) Schauperl.



She married Ronald W "Butch" Harley, December 18, 1958 in Moberly, MO and he survives of the home. Also surviving are her sister Mary Harlan of Prescott, AZ, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She loved Greyhound Basketball and enjoyed walking with friends. Even though she didn't have children of her own, she loved them as if they were her own. Her love of travel with Ron to Greyhound Games and other destinations was a great part of her life.



Irene was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers Carl, Waldo, and Leon Schauperl.



Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11 am until 1 pm at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring Irene's life will follow at 1 pm. Committal prayer and burial will be in the Mt. Salem Cemetery, Jacksonville, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store