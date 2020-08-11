James Baumann

James "Jim" F. Baumann left this earth on August 6th 2020. He was born June 11th 1944 to David and Ruth (Hawkins) Baumann. He grew up on a family farm west of Huntsville, Missouri with his 6 siblings.



Jim went to school in the Huntsville area school system. He graduated from Westran high school in 1962. After graduating, he joined the Navy and served from 1964 to 1968. After returning home he married the love of life Judy Ancell, August 11th 1968. They were married for 44 years, until her passing in 2012. He worked as an electrician at Orscheln and Dura until he retired. Jim also served as municipal Judge for the city of Huntsville and was a volunteer firefighter.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ruth Baumann; his wife, Judy Baumann; his sisters Mary Ann Haggard and Catherine Bagby, and his brother David Baumann. He is survived by his siblings, Pat Bolland, George and Teresa Baumann, and Norma and Jay Ealy; sister-in-law Cathie Collier; children, Tom Baumann, Jason Baumann, Jessica & husband Ray Rutherford, Heather & husband Lamar Robinson, and Samantha Baumann & significant other Patrick Casey; grandchildren Kyle Ray (Baumann), Kaitlyn Baumann, Conner Rutherford, Carly Rutherford, Makaya Baumann, Kiara Robinson, Miyah Robinson, and Cece Robinson; several spoiled granddogs and great-granddogs, and countless nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.at the Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, Missouri, with full Military Honors.



