James (Jim) Noel Burke 64, passed away at his home in Moberly, Missouri, Saturday, April 11, 2020 he was born in Moberly, Missouri to Wilson Burke (Moberly, MO) and Barbara Noel (Colorado). ??Jim graduated from Moberly high school in 1974. He was skilled in auto body and auto repair. His work life included DuPont, an auto parts store, freelance auto mechanic, long distance livestock hauler, Wilson Trailer, and race car owner.??He looked after family, friends, and neighbors, by lawnmowing; providing and preparing meals, delivering food and running errands, fixing things, and most of all giving of his time. He participated in local racing, and faithfully watched NASCAR. Those who knew him well, likely, experienced his lively recollections (Jim talk). Along with, his generosity, goodwill, and laughter. ??He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tobey Lynn Miller. ??Survived by his parent's and a son Jonathan Hoppel (North Carolina). Five grandsons, Cody Hendren (Centralia), Brandon Miller (Alaska), Joshua Miller (Republic, MO), Zachary McCarty and Kyle McCarty both of Jefferson City, MO. Sisters, Jody Burke (Alabama) Judy Appelhans and husband Kenny (Colorado), Julie Bruno (Colorado) and brothers Gerald Burke and wife Cindy (Tennessee) and Todd Short and wife Samniang (Colorado).??Memorial contributions in James honor suggested to the Christos Center, 111 N. 5th Street, Moberly, MO 65270. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 17, 2020