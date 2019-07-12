|
|
James William Freels, 83, lifelong resident of Monroe / Randolph County area passed away on July 11, 2019 in his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born to James O. (Tobe) and Effie Freels of Madison, on May 28, 1936. James was a 1954 graduate of Madison High School. He married Barbara Freels on February 17, 1962 in Moberly. They were married for fifty wonderful years. James was a loving father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren.
James was a jack of all trades always willing to lend a hand. James served with the Army National Guard and was a welder for the railroad. Following his railroad retirement, he spent many years driving buses for the Moberly and Renick Public Schools. James spent a lifetime raising livestock and family pets. Together with his family, he raised purebred Limousin and crossbred cattle for many years in the Renick area. James spent many hours helping Barb with Real Estate and later helping his girls at the Moberly Sears Store.
James, Papa, Dad, Husband, friend, neighbor knew him as a gentle fun-loving man with a big heart. He loved fishing, gardening, bird watching, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Missouri Tigers football and basketball. He loved coaching and watching his kids and grandkids play ball over the years.
Preceding in death are his parents and wife Barbara Freels.
He is survived by his Children, Denise Freels of Moberly, MO, Cheri (Doug) Galaske of Clark, MO, Jamey (Jessica) Freels of Parkville, MO; grandchildren Joseph Galaske of Columbia, MO, Maggie Galaske and Andrew Galaske both of Clark, and Bridgette Freels and Bryce Freels both of Parkville, MO.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, MO. Visitation will be held form 12:00 noon until the time of service. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online by "lighting a lantern" at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 12, 2019