James "Jim" Harry Lippelman, 74, of Huntsville, MO, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. James was born June 28, 1944 in St. Louis, MO the son of Harry and Annabelle (Barnhouse) Lippelman. He married Mary P Dreyer on January 21, 1967 in Huntsville, MO.
James was a graduate of Normandy High School in St. Louis, Class of 1962. He graduated from Central Methodist University with a bachelor degree in Economics in 1967. In the summers while attending college he work for Fox & Plot Bookkeeping, in 1967 he worked at McDonnell Douglas in the procurement department, from 1970-1979 he worked for the Wabash & NW railroads, 1980-1989 at City Bank & Trust, 1989-1991 was a stockbroker for Newhard & Cook, and from 1992 until his retirement in 2011 owned the Credit Bureau of Macon and the Western Union. He was a member of the Normandy Methodist Church in St. Louis. James was on the city council from 1971-76 and a member of the Rotary.
James is survived by his wife Mary P. of the Huntsville, MO, son Jamie Lippelman of Fulton, MO, sister Margie (Stephen) Knapp of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren Kirsten Lippelman of Columbia, MO, Elizabeth Lippelman of Columbia, MO, Gavin Lippelman of Moberly, sister-in-law Nancy Bolin of Jefferson City, MO, nephews Darren Knapp and his son Logan of Sammamisk, Washington, Michael Bolin of St. Louis, MO and niece Maggie (Sid) Ranck of Chicago, IL, and cousins.
Visitation is 1-3:00 p.m., with a service with Military Honors at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Patton Funeral Home, in Huntsville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or the First Baptist Church in Huntsville.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on June 24, 2019