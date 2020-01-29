|
|
James Franklin Keller, 99, of Cairo, passed away, Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born November 22, 1920 in Jacksonville to Robert L. and Lela V. (Haworth) Keller.
James was drafted into the Army and fought in WWII before receiving an honorable discharge. Prior to retirement he was a farmer.
He married Virginia Rice Barnett on November 23, 1947 in Moberly and she preceded him in death on October 2, 2001. Also preceding him in death were his parents, a brother, Robert, a sister, Mabel and a step-daughter, Janice Barnett Burton.
Survivors include his children; Philip F. Keller of Moberly, Ronda Porter of Macon, James Keller and wife Pamela of Moberly and John Keller and wife Debbie of Cairo, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a sister Bonnie Manchester of Jackson, TN, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
James was a member of the Cairo Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, horses and spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cairo Baptist Church.
Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating James's life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayers and burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 29, 2020