Jennie Wolkowitz
At one hundred and one years young, Jennie Wolkowitz, a little ball of fire shot from this world last week and passed into the next. Jennie never knew a stranger and was always ready with a helping hand for anyone in need. She was an unrelenting advocate for children, teachers, and public schools. Her life spanned the pandemic of 1918, the Great Depression and World War II. Jennie remembered a life before popularization of the motor car, television, and the internet, and she loved to tell the stories of her younger years.

She was a volunteer for the War effort and after married the love of her life, Jerry Wolkowitz. They lived for a time in Kansas City, MO and later moved to St. Louis, MO where she and Jerry raised three children, Debbie, Leah, and Ric. She was tenacious; living and loving a long, full life she cheated death on multiple occasions but couldn't outrace our current health crisis. She passed on comfortably in her bed with family at her side. She will be laid to rest beside her husband and daughter in St. Louis, MO

Jennie was a truly amazing person who was loved by many and who impacted many lives. Her vivacity lives on in her children, Leah M Lerman and Richard M Wolkowitz, MD and grandson, Robert D Lerman. The lessons they learned will never be forgotten.

Services will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory
12 East Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 442-7112
