Jerry Arthur Dunkin, 70 of Moberly, MO, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020. He was born May 26, 1949 at Holliday, MO to the union of Earl and Della (McGee) Dunkin. He had been a truck driver for many years prior to his retirement.
Jerry married Rita Creed on December 11, 1975 at Holliday, MO. Rita preceded him in death April 28, 2019. Also preceding him in death were his parents, a son-in-law Mark Judy, sister Donna Hailey, 2 brothers, Leonard and Richard, granddaughter Shanelle Nattier, 2 great grandchildren, Kailey and Tytan and a brother-in-law Bob Gerry.
Survivors include his children, Jerriann Judy of Excello, MO, Celia Acton and her husband John of Moberly, MO, Chris Hilke and her husband Steve and Cathi Eads and her husband Cory all of Cairo, MO, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sisters, Ruth Ann Snodgrass and her husband Delmar of Kaseyville,MO, Catherine Todd and her husband Greg of Carrollton ,MO and Glenda Gerry of Moberly, MO, brothers Carl and his wife Laura and Raymond and his wife Beverly all of Kansas City ,MO, Gary and his wife Erlene of Norborne ,MO and Joe of Moberly ,MO nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry had been a member of the Masons, Eastern Star and White Shrine prior to his health failing. He loved to play music and have good times with friends and family. Jerry also had participated in the Show Me Riders. He will be remembered for always having a good joke to tell.
Words of comfort and support with may be shared with the family (with distancing guidelines) Saturday May 16, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM at the CATER funeral Home. A Order of Easter Star service, Masonic service and services honoring and celebrating Jerry's life will follow at 4PM. Private committal services will be held at a later date.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 12, 2020