Jerry Jones

Jerry Cecil Jones
June 18, 1939 – June 29, 2020
Jerry Cecil Jones went to be with his Lord in heaven on Monday, June 29, 2020. Jerry was born on June 18, 1939, in Moberly, MO, to the parents of James Cecil and Nannie Mae (Wickes) Jones. They lived in Cairo, Mo. until 1942, when his father, Cecil, went into the Army, and the family moved to Moberly. Jerry graduated from Moberly High School in 1957 and then enlisted in the Army National Guard of Missouri. While he never saw active duty, he was in the guard for three years. During that time, Jerry went to Moberly Junior College, learning bookkeeping. On August 5, 1966, he married Dodie (Sasse) Jones in Moberly.
After college, Jerry worked as a bookkeeper for Columbia Asphalt Company for several years, then worked at Community Lanes. In 1975 he joined his father in running a Conoco gas station and garage that was located on the corner of Coates and Johnson Streets. A few years later, they added a second station located on the corner of Rollins and Williams. Jerry then took over the ownership and operated both locations until 1984 when he sold the company. He then went on to be the quartermaster for the Moberly Correctional Center in Moberly, where he managed the supplies for the whole facility. He spent the latter part of his career working for City Bank as a courier until he retired.
During the 1990s, Jerry spent much of his spare time umpiring little league baseball at Groeber field. Later he moved to keeping score, announcing the games, and the management of the concession stand.
Jerry was an avid Redbird fan from the time he was a boy. If the St. Louis Cardinals were playing, he was either watching or listening to the game. His other passions included bowling, poker, and golf. After he retired, he spent many days at his favorite course in Clark, Mo. In 2014 Jerry and Dodie moved to Columbia.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Dodie, his brother, Alan (Sondra) of Dallas, Tx, his sisters-in-law Kathy Wistrom (Ron) of Republic, Mo and Joyce Sasse of Columbia, Mo; his children Jeff Jones (Chrissy) of Columbia, Mo, and Debbie Smith of Renick, Mo; grandchildren, Alex Jones of Columbia, Mo, Zack Smith of Cario, Mo, and Cassidy Smith of Renick, Mo; nephews Blake Sasse (Christine) of Little Rock, Ar, Chance Wistrom (Sara) of Republic, Mo, Grant Wistrom (Melissa) of Springfield, MO, Tracey Wistrom (Miranda) of Kansas City, Mo, and Colin Jones of Dallas, Tx; and nieces, Stefanie Crupe of Columbia, Mo, and Erin Jones of Dallas, Tx; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother-in-law Steve Sasse, and son-in-law Stacey Smith.
There are no plans for a funeral or memorial service. The family suggests that instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
- St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.