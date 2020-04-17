|
|
Jerry Wayne Ransdell, 75, of Moberly, MO passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO.
Jerry was born December 10, 1944 in Moberly, MO to Willie Ransdell and Nina (Gravitt) Ransdell.
He was a lifelong resident of the Randolph County area. He attended Moberly public schools. Jerry worked for the City of Moberly, where he cut grass at Oakland Cemetery. He also worked at Toastmaster, Triangle and a map making company where he made maps and atlases. In the mid- 70's he went to apprentice for Solomon Boiler Works; after working there for several years, he started his own company, Central Missouri Boiler Works. Jerry then owned two gas stations, and arcade in Madison and the Jerry's restaurant at the Moberly Truck Plaza.
He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges, as well as Parents Without Partners. Jerry had an abundance of hobbies and interests, the primary one being cars. He enjoyed staying active and was a wonderful roller skater. Jerry was known for his incredible patience, as he frequently enjoyed making tiny models; cars, businesses, etc. He had remarkable artistic abilities. In later years, he loved dancing and karaoke, enough to earn himself his own stage name, "Jose".
Jerry was a gentle soul who never met a stranger. This was sometimes to the detriment of his family, as no matter where he went, he was bound to run into someone he knew and strike up a (more often than not, long) conversation. Jerry was a truly amazing man who will be greatly missed.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Nina and sister, Barbara Warren.
Survivors include his son, Jerry L. (Tae) Ransdell of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Jerry S. Ransdell of St. Louis, MO and Autumn S. Ransdell of Columbia, MO; brother, Elwood (Patty) Agee of Moberly MO; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Private graveside services celebrating Jerry's life will be held at Oakland Cemetery on Monday, April 20, 2020, interment to follow.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Moberly Animal Shelter, 153 W Outer Rd, Moberly, MO 65270.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com. Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 17, 2020