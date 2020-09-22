Jerry Wheeler

Jerry (Janet) Esau Wheeler, 92, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 14th, 2020, at Bishop Spencer Place in Kansas City. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Wheeler, in 2016 and by their son, Robert Walter Wheeler, in 2018..



Jerry was born in Chicago on August 28th, 1928, to Fern Linnell Esau and George Walter Esau. She earned a Journalism degree from the University of Missouri in 1950, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. It was there that she met Jim, and she and Jim were married in Amherst, New York, on April 21st, 1951, and lived most of their married life in Keytesville, Missouri, where Jim practiced law.



Jerry was a child of the Depression and spent her early years in a cabin in Northern Wisconsin that her father and uncle had built during their college years. Her parents winterized the cabin with newspapers and lived there in the old-fashioned way for several years until city jobs came back. In those years her mother read to her constantly, and Jerry developed a highly literate mind and rich inner life. She went to a one-room school until sometime in second grade, when the family moved to Philadelphia. While in Philadelphia Jerry was in a group of children used to norm one of the first Stanford Binet intelligence tests developed during those years. She remembered being given some of the first sulfa drugs developed and said one reason the family went to the lake place every summer was to avoid the polio of that time. She thought of the present coronavirus as a test for us instead of a hardship.



By late grade school the family was in Buffalo, where she graduated from high school in 1946. In Northern Wisconsin and later in Eastern Ontario in her family's summer place on the Rideau chain of lakes, she was imprinted on the North Woods and a simple life lived by and on the water every summer, and she never lost that orientation. Year after year Jerry and Jim would go north to Canada when Missouri recessed court for the month of August.



Jerry could play piano well, by ear as well as by note, and was a gifted writer. Some of her prose survives in various Central Missouri newspapers and local historical writings. Her art work showed a perceptive eye and interesting view of the physical world, even into her old age when she lost more and more of her actual vision. Her sensitive and intelligent moral compass was the center of her family's home and life for 70 years, and her remarkable sweet disposition lasted through until the end of her struggles with heart disease. She was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Kansas City.



She is survived by one daughter, Linnell (Linn) Wheeler Gretzinger, and husband Kurt of Urich, Missouri, and by a grandson, Nathan Gretzinger and wife Cassie Marshall Gretzinger, and a granddaughter, Betsy Gretzinger Vida and husband Chris Vida, as well as four great-grandchildren, Eleanor and James J. (Jules) Gretzinger and Kurt and Elliott Vida, and two step great-grandchildren, India and Emmett Walker, all of Kansas City.



Jerry lived at Bishop Spencer Place for almost 10 years. The family wishes to thank the staff there for their impressive skill and bottomless kindness to Jerry and Jim and to us during that time.



A graveside service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1 pm at the Keytesville City Cemetery in Keytesville, MO.



