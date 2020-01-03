|
|
James Harry Gibson, Jr., 73, of Higbee, MO passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Jim was born September 27, 1946 in Evergreen Park, IL to James H. Gibson, Sr. and Barbara Curran Gibson. He graduated from Oaklawn High School in Illinois. Jim was a Vietnam Veteran, joining the United States Marine Corp in 1966. He served until 1968 when he was honorably discharged. On August 18, 1967 he married Susan McDaniel in Hawaii. The two spent 52 wonderful years together.
Jim worked as a print supervisor at the Moberly Area Correctional Center for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming and raising horses. Family and grandchildren in particular have many happy memories of time spent with G-Pa on the farm.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Colleen Gibson and Bridgette Strain.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Susan Gibson of Higbee; his children, Julie Gibson of Columbia, James (Rebecca) Gibson III, of Higbee, Matthew (Shelly) Gibson and Aaron (Kim) Gibson, all of Columbia, Jeremiah Gibson of Higbee, Amber Gibson of Columbia, David (Caroline) Gibson at Scott AFB, IL, Ira (Miranda Zumalt) Gibson of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Christopher and Ethan Strain, Cheyenne, Seth, Skye, Shea and Samuel Smith, James IV, William, Victoria and Kylleen Gibson, Trenton, Conner and Chloe Gibson, Taylor, Jaden and Gracie Gibson, Brent, Zachariah and Izabella Gibson and Liliana Gibson; great grandchildren, Taylor Strain and Gentry and Joelson Fuller; brother, William (Ruth) Gibson of Tinley Park, IL; extended family and close friends.
A graveside service celebrating Jim's life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gibson Family Cemetery, 1994 Hwy H, Higbee, MO 65257. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Road, Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Jan. 3, 2020