Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011

Jo Ann Jacobs

Jo Ann Jacobs Obituary
Quietly and without a word of warning, Jo Ann Jacobs, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1949, daughter of the late Charles "Charlie" and Ada "Dorothy" Fleming, of Moberly, MO.

Jo Ann graduated from Moberly Junior College High School Division with the Class of 1967. She worked as a seamstress in Kansas City and Moberly, Mo and as a sales associate at Lillian Vernon, in Williamsburg, VA. Most recent Jo Ann worked as a sales associate at 7-11 on Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg, where she was beloved by co-workers and customers. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Jo Ann leaves precious memories with her children, Ron Roebuck, of Williamsburg, VA, and Paula Jeffries (Jody), of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda Jeffries, of Portsmouth, VA; brothers, Roy Fleming, of Augusta, GA and David Fleming (Rhonda), of Deland, FL; nephews, Brian Fleming and Rob Fleming (Gale); niece, Sarah Fleming Keast (Mike); great-nephews, Mason and Devin; great-nieces, Karena, Evelyn and Ruby; and many other family and friends.

Interment will be announced at a later date in Moberly, Missouri. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg, Virginia. 757-229-3011.whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on June 28, 2019
