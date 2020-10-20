Jodie Jackson

Jodie Elijah Jackson entered his eternal life, with the Jesus he loved so much, on October 8th, 2020. Jodie was born to Bertha Bland Jackson and Wilburn Harrison Jackson on June 3rd, 1932, in Gloster, Amite County, Mississippi. Jodie attended grade school and high school in Natchez, graduating in 1950 before entering Clark Memorial Junior College, in Newton, Mississippi. After graduation, Jodie entered Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, graduating in 1954.
In the years that followed, Jodie was ordained and ministered in many Arkansas and Missouri churches. Jodie graduated from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1966.
In 1977, Jodie became the chaplain at the Missouri Training Center for Men in Moberly, Missouri. This began a lifelong mission for Jodie to minister to the men and families in need of spiritual guidance. In 1988, he was appointed the Director of Chaplaincy for the State of Missouri. Jodie retired in 1998 to devote his time to his volunteer work at MTCM and to preach in area churches including Mount Pleasant Christian Church and Salisbury Christian Church for many years. Throughout his life, Jodie liked to sing, and many were blessed with his beautiful bass voice, lyrical sermons, and meaningful prayers. Jodie continued to share the word of God and to volunteer until the time of his death.
Jodie is survived by his wife, Carolyn of the home and his beloved pet, Fiona. His legacy continues with his children, Sharon (Michael) Assel of Falcon, Missouri, Robert (Sherri) Jackson of Warrensburg, Missouri, Kathy (Kirk) Lewis of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jodie Jr. (Kelly) Jackson of Columbia, Missouri, Jeff (Beth) Perry of Salisbury, Missouri, Joan (Joe) Snodgrass of Moberly, Missouri, Julie Land of Huntsville, Missouri and Jordan (Lori) Perry of Moberly, Missouri; sister, Sue Day of Washington. Jodie was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren with two precious additions arriving in late fall of 2020, multiple nieces, nephews, countless friends and colleagues.
Jodie was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Wilburn; sister, Jaquelyn Williams and grandson, Jared Lyle Perry.
A private memorial service will be held for Jodie, where his life will be celebrated by his family.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Donor's charity of choice
.
Condolences may be shared online at pathwaymemorial.com
. Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.