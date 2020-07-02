John Gandy

John David Gandy



On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, heaven rejoiced when one of God's children entered the gate. John David (Buddy) Gandy made his final journey home to be with his Lord.



Buddy was born on September 3, 1929 in Marceline, Missouri. His parents were John Francis Gandy and Thelma Terrell Gandy. He grew up in Madison, MO and graduated from Madison High School in 1947.



Buddy was an active member of Madison Baptist Church and later Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Madison, MO. He married Shirley Shadwell Gandy on December 10, 1985 and she preceded him in death on September 9, 2017. During their 31 years of marriage they lived in Madison, Paris, and Hannibal, MO. Following his wife's death Buddy moved to Silver Creek, GA to live with his son.



Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one brother – Robert Gandy, two sisters – Mary Shadwell and Bonnie Garrison, two sons – David Wayne and Paul Douglas Gandy, and four great grandchildren – Sarah, Chloe, Isabella, and Christian Gandy.



He is survived by his sons - John Steven (Vickie) Gandy of Silver Creek, GA and Mark (Debbie) Gandy of Fayette, MO; seven grandchildren – John (Beth) Gandy of Rockmart, GA, Corey Gandy of Columbia, TN, Jerod (Amber) Gandy of Jacksonville, AL, Brad (Amy) Gandy of Rome, GA, Brock (Julya) Gandy of Little Rock, AR, Emily Gandy of Columbia, MO, and Drew Gandy of Fayette, MO; 9 great grandchildren – Mackenzie Gandy of Sherman, TX – Lukas, Will, and Anna Kate Gandy of Rockmart, GA – Kaylee and Gracie Gandy of Rome, GA – Nolah Gandy of Columbia, TN – Flint Brenner of Columbia, MO – and Lincoln Gandy of Little Rock, AR; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



There will be a graveside service for Buddy at 10:00am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Moberly, MO followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00am at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Madison, MO.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in memory of John David Gandy to Heyman Hospice Care, 402 E 2nd Ave, Suite 105, Rome, GA 30161. The staff of Heyman Hospice Care provided loving care and support during the end of Buddy's journey home.



