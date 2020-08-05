John Meystrik

John Frank "Jack" Meystrik, 87, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Heisinger Bluffs, with his wife and family at his side.
He was born April 23, 1933, in St. Louis, the son of the late John and Anna (Novak) Meystrik.
Jack was a 1951 graduate of McKinley High School in St. Louis and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Washington University in 1955.
Jack served in the United States Army from 1955-1958 stationed at the Army Security Agency Headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. While proudly serving his country, Jack enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe and later sharing those memories and cultural experiences with his family.
He was united in marriage on September 10, 1960, in St. Louis to Mary Frances Deck.
Jack worked for the Missouri Division of Employment Security for over 38 years serving in several positions including Occupation Analyst, Supervisor, Management Analyst, Field Supervisor, Assistant Director of Field Operations, and Division Director.
He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph where he served on the Parish Council, Vocations Committee, and was active in the Men's Association and especially enjoyed leading and volunteering with the Christmas Bazaar and Maifest. Jack was a certified Kansas City Barbeque Society judge and enjoyed barbequing for his family and friends. Jack was very proud of his Czech heritage and his family treasures their many trips to the Czech Days Festivals held in Wilber, Nebraska – the Czech Capital of the United States.
Jack lived a life of service and spent many hours in retirement working as a United States Census Enumerator and Cole County Elections Judge.
Jack was an avid reader of history, management, and finance. Jack enjoyed gardening, music (polkas and marching bands in particular), traveling, and watching or listening to the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals baseball games. Jack was most proud of his family and dearly loved his wife, his children, and his grandchildren – taking an active interest in all their schoolwork, hobbies, and extracurricular activities.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Meystrik, Jefferson City; four sons, Joseph Meystrik, Jefferson City; the Rev. Gregory Meystrik, Rolla; John (Amy) Meystrik, Moberly; Stephen (Theresa) Meystrik, Jefferson City; eight grandchildren, Megan Meystrik, Springfield; Michael Meystrik (Bri), Troy; Madeline and Maxwell Meystrik, Moberly; Hannah, Catherine, Josie and Ellen Meystrik, Jefferson City; and one great-grandson, Finton Meystrik, Troy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent increase in cases locally, Jack's family understands, respects, and appreciates if individuals prefer to participate in services virtually. Both the prayer service and Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed for those who wish to watch from home. The links to both can be found on Jack's obituary page located on the Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home website. Facial coverings and strict social distancing requirements will be in place for all those who attend services in person.
Visitation were held, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home with a prayer service at 3:15 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph with the Most Rev. W. Shawn McKnight presiding, with Rev. Gregory Meystrik as the main celebrant, and with other priests of the Diocese of Jefferson City concelebrating.
Entombment with military honors were held in Resurrection Catholic Mausoleum. For health and safety reasons, Jack's family regrets that entombment will be private, and a public funeral dinner will not be held.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Cathedral Foundation, Helias Catholic High School Marching Band, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com
website.