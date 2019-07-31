|
Jon A. Hageman, 78 of Moberly, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born October 17, 1940 in Armstrong, IA to Albert C. and Vera A. (Ankrum) Hageman.
Jon married Carolyn S. Fowlkes on March 16, 1964 in Harrison, AR and she survives of the home. Also surviving, are his son Jon Hageman II of Nashville, TN, a sister Jean Webster of Huntsville, MO, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, David, and sisters, Elaine and Ruth.
Jon had a passion for hunting, trap shooting, gun smithing, carpentry, mechanics, computers, scooters and just about anything that could be built or "fixed." He enjoyed his friends at the trap shoots and always enjoyed running into friends when out and about. He loved helping his neighbors. He invited families of prisoners to stay in his home when visiting their family at the Moberly Prison. He will be missed so very much.
Services honoring and celebrating Jon's life were held at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Committal prayers and burial followed.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 31, 2019