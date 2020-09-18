1/1
Joy Williamson
Joy Lynne Williamson was known by many names. A doctor (Dr. Joy), a loving wife, an entrepreneur, a pianist, and a successful business owner...but no matter how successful she was, she always said her favorite name was Mom. She was truly a compassionate spirit who loved caring for her two daughters. Her greatest love was her Family. Joy was very sick but her joy for life and indomitable spirit allowed her to stay strong when anyone else would have broken. She did not lose her battle because she never stopped fighting.

Joy passed away on March 29, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Joy's funeral services was held in Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial in her honor is planned after the Pandemic is resolved. TBA (in Missouri.)

Joy is survived by her husband Delbert Blythe Williamson and her two daughters Delaney Kathryn Williamson and Jillian Analise Williamson, her brother Michael W. Berry and family, her dad Donald W. Berry and family, as well as a host of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. Also her mom and predecessor Diana J. Goodding and her beloved grandfather and predecessor Charles B. Winkelmeyer and family.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
