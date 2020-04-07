|
Judith Darl Dunn, age 80 years, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Judy was born on August 6, 1939 in Macon Mo., the daughter of Jean and Eunice (Lilly) Edwards. She was married on February 17, 1958 in Hernando, Miss. to Charles Dunn who preceded her in death on April 27, 2018.
Judy was a graduate of Moberly High School and always considered central Missouri her home. She went on to attend cosmetology school and worked briefly at a beauty salon in Hannibal, Mo.
Judy felt that her most important job was to support and care for her family. She was a homemaker for many years as she supported frequent moves as her husband worked for several movie theater companies throughout the Mid-West. She cherished raising her children and stayed youthful by babysitting grandchildren; always firmly rooted in the role of supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She was a caregiver at heart, caring for her parents as well as her husband during times of poor health.
While living in Jefferson City, she was employed with River Regional Library (formerly Thomas Jefferson Library) in the children's department and tech support. Judy later worked as a receptionist at the Nicklaus Agency.
She was a dedicated woman of faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Elston.
Judy loved to keep her mind and hands busy. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, especially biographies and anything about animals. Judy was skilled with cross stitching and had a special place in her heart for all things furry, most importantly, her beloved cat, Hemi. Judy also enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, and Florida and cherished her trips with family to Branson. She will always be known for her kind, selfless heart and good sense of humor.
Survivors include: three children, Greg Dunn (wife Jennifer) of St. Petersburg, Fl., Gary Dunn of Jefferson City, Mo. and Lori Armour (husband Cary) of Jefferson City, Mo.; six grandchildren, Zachary Dunn, Megan McNamara, Dylan Armour, Alena Anderson, Kelsey Anderson and William Dunn; three great-grandchildren, Theo Dunn, Zorah Dunn and Charleigh McNamara; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Holcomb of Moberly, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 60 years, Charles; and her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Lenah Dunn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be conducted in the Freeman Chapel with the Reverend Verlyn Bergen officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery.
A webcast of the funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 for friends to view by going to her memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website. Friends may mail sympathy cards to the funeral home to be given to her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Elston, 1204 State Hwy T, Jefferson City, Mo. 65109; the , 2409 Hyde Park Rd, Jefferson City, Mo. 65109; or the , 2609 E Broadway #119, Columbia, M0. 65201.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary, 915 Madison Street, Jefferson City, Mo. 65101.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 7, 2020