Kathryn "Jane" Manard, 91, of Mexico, formerly of Moberly, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at Pin Oak Living Center in Mexico, MO where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was born on October 13, 1928 in Huntsville, MO, the youngest of five children born to Frank M. and Nellie (Breckinridge) Raine.



Jane was united in marriage to George "Bernie" Manard, Jr. on June 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2003. They had two daughters: Teresa Jayne "Terri" McElroy of St. Louis, and Mary Elizabeth (Ron) Heathman of Mexico, MO.



Jane was a homemaker, and a darn good one, for most of her life. She and Bernie owned and operated Southside Cleaners in Moberly for over 35 years. She helped out at the business as needed. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf, and was a very active member of the Stubbins Regional Youth Center Auxiliary over the years. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Moberly for almost 70 years.



Those who knew Jane best would agree that her four grandchildren were her greatest joy: Patrick McElroy of St. Louis; Jayne Heathman of Burgaw, NC; Timmy McElroy of St. Louis; Mary Anne Heathman of Mexico, MO. She adored them and spoiled them rotten every chance she got. Nothing would light up her face like seeing one of them walk into the room!



Jane is survived by her two daughters and their families, along with several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her four siblings: Virginia Raine Newton, Nellie Frances Raine Cowan, Joseph T. Raine, and Mary Elizabeth Raine Burkhart.



The family suggests memorials to any charity or organization near and dear to your heart, in memory of the amazing life of Jane Manard.



Due to the unusual circumstances presented by Covid-19, there will be a private family service honoring Jane's life in the Cater Funeral Home Chapel , Thursday, June 11. Committal prayer & entombment will follow at the Resurrection Mausoleum, Oakland Cemetery.



