Katie Harvey
Katie Harvey

1936 – 2020

Dosha Katherine "Katie" Harvey, 84, of Moberly passed away November 28, 2020 at Moberly Nursing and Rehab.

Katie was born in Franklin, MO on May 14, 1936 a daughter of Marcellus and Irene Ward Wilborn. For most of her life she was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed life and was always busy whether it was visiting with friends, working in her yard or snow birding in Arizona. Katie was a member of West Park United Methodist Church in Moberly. Her favorite song was "You Are My Sunshine" which will be performed at her service.

She is survived by a son, Brent (Lisa) Pogue of Macon; a daughter, Cynthia Inlow of Moberly; two sisters, Cleo Venable of Moberly and Patricia Ballew of Columbia; three grandchildren, Doug Inlow of Moberly, Erica Wright of Orange Park, FL and Monica (Andrew) Sims of Moberly and by seven great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Eugene Pogue, Charles Hunter and Herbert Harvey; an infant son, Michael Ray Pogue; a son-in-law, Steve Inlow; three brothers, Bob, Richard and Tom Wilborn and by two sisters, Virginia Huffman and Judy Little.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4 at Clarks Chapel Cemetery, Franklin, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 Friday morning at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask per health safety guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markland-Yager Funeral Home
3855 Hwy 5 North
New Franklin, MO 65274
(660) 848-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markland-Yager Funeral Home

0 entries
