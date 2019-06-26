|
|
L.A. Walter Terry, 90, of Clifton Hill, MO, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. L.A. was born February 2, 1929 in Laurie, MO the son of Leslie Arthur and Leona Melisa (Sousley) Terry. He married Virginia Rook on June 7, 1947 in Macon, MO.
L.A. was a graduate of Thomas Hill High School, class of 1947. He was a conductor for Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 30 years, retiring in 1982. L.A. was a member of the Clifton Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and restoring antique tractors.
L.A. is survived by his wife Virginia of the home, sons Larry (Debbie) Terry of Callao, MO, Donnie (Diane) Terry of Huntsville, MO, John Terry of Huntsville, MO, daughters Carolyn (Mike) Goff of Huntsville, MO, Marilyn Black of Huntsville, MO, DeAun (John) Robertson of Columbia, MO, sister Lillian Patton of Grain Valley, MO, sixteen grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son David Terry, brothers Elmo, Bobby, Jackie Lee, Paul, Charlie, Otis, sister Ann Teter, and a grandson.
Visitation is Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4-7:00 p.m., at the Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville. Services are Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clifton Hill Baptist Church with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Hill Baptist Church.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on June 26, 2019