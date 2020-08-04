Lee Anna Baughman age 67 of Fremont passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Keystone Ridge Nursing Home in Omaha. Lee Anna was born May 2, 1953 in Moberly, Missouri to Leland and Mildred (Yager) Kinkade.
Lee Anna graduated from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa. She married Ronald Baughman on September 30, 1973 in Ottumwa, Iowa. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa until coming to Fremont in 1987. She worked at Arbor Manor and then Midland (Sodexo) for many years retiring in May of 2015. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling, motorcycle rides and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald; son, William Baughman and daughter, Samantha (Gary Gerrish all of Fremont; brothers, Edgar (Evelyn) Kinkade of Columbia, Missouri and John (Elizabeth) Kinkade of Oakland California and 2 grandchildren, Jocelyn and Zane Gerrish of Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Service will be 10 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 PM also at Moser's.
Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Dementia Research.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.