Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Leland's life story with friends and family

Share Leland's life story with friends and family

Leland Langdon



Memorial service: Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Pentecostal Church, 2197 Six Mile Lane, Moberly, MO.



Private graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store