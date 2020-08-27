Leonard Hayden

February 26, 1941 – May 14, 2020



Dr. Leonard A. Hayden, M.D., 79, of Hendersonville, TN formerly of Quincy, IL, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.



He was born February 26, 1941 in Moberly, MO to Ward and Emma Marguerite Hayden. He married Judith K. Blake in 1964.



Leonard received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. He played the trumpet in the SMU Marching band and was a proud alumnus. He often liked to blast the SMU fight song throughout the house!



Leonard received his Medical degree from the University of Missouri and practiced medicine in Missouri, Montana and Florida before settling in Quincy, IL in 1974 where he worked in Blessing Hospital's Emergency Room for 30+ years.



He loved playing golf and tennis and attending his children's sporting activities as they were growing up.



Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard and sister, Sharon Patterson. Leonard's wife, Helen Hayden, recently passed on 8/17/20. Survivors include his children Catherine (John) Staff and Daniel (Victoria) Hayden, grandchildren Emma Staff, Blake Hayden and Allyson Hayden, nephews Rick Patterson and Chris Patterson, and his wife Helen's children Jana, Tim and Holly and grandchildren.



A private burial in Moberly, MO will occur at a later date.



