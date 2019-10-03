|
|
Lester Dale Chism, 86, of Clark, MO went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019, at Valley View in Moberly, MO.
Dale was born on September 18, 1933 in Clark, MO to William Lester (Sam) Chism and Daisy Daniel Chism. He was a 1951 Renick High School graduate and worked 27 years for Union Electric (Ameren UE) before retiring. Dale honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954 as Sergeant 1st Class; serving in the Korean War. He was also a beloved member of the Carpenter Street Baptist Church.
He was married to Mercita Smith on March 29, 1957 in Moberly, MO and they spent 62 wonderful years together. Dale served as treasurer for the Fairview Cemetery for many years. He enjoyed spending his free time listening to bluegrass music, and watching John Wayne movies. Dale loved reading, specifically about history. He could also frequently be found outside, tending to his sheep.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Mallory and brothers-in-law, Russell Mallory and Kenny McCune.
Dale is survived by his wife, Mercita of Clark, MO; son, Rusty Chism of Madison, MO; daughters, Thresa Chism of Mexico, MO, Shelly (Dave) Kessler and Delana (Bo) Wilson all of Clark, MO; grandchildren, Danielle (Rick) Brumfield of Springfield, MO, Jonathan Kessler of Osage Beach, MO, Samantha Wilson of Clark, MO; great grandsons, Atticus Brumfield and Samuel Ransom Brumfield of Springfield, MO; siblings, Ellis (Marjorie) Chism and Ann McCune all of Moberly, MO; several nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family and close friends.
Services celebrating Dale's life will be held Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, MO. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Clark, MO. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in Dale's honor are appreciated to the , 2409 Hyde Park Road, Jefferson City, MO 65109 or to the Fairview Cemetery Association, 17129 Highway B, Clark, MO 65243.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019