Cater Funeral Home
1520 E Rollins St
Moberly, MO 65270
(660) 263-3360

Loretta Reeves

Loretta Reeves Obituary
Loretta May Reeves, 76, of Moberly, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born January 12, 1943 in Boonville, MO to Leonard and Katherine (Strickfaden) Brizendine.

Before moving to Moberly Loretta had worked at the Heel Factory and Toastmaster in Boonville, MO. After moving to Moberly she worked at Mid-State Vending, West Park School and Carrollton Specialties,prior to retirement.

Loretta married Othar "Bud" Reeves on July 8, 1961 in Boonville and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2019. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Frank Brizendine.

Survivors include her children, Mike Reeves and wife Cindy and Connie Heathman, four grandchildren; Lauren and Gracee Reeves and Adam and Aaron Heathman all of Moberly, five brothers; Robert Brizendine and wife Nora, Kenney Brizendine all of Bunceton, MO, Ralph Brizendine and wife Jackie, Wilbur Brizendine and wife Karen all of Boonville, MO and Jimmy Brizendine of Columbia, three sisters; Helen Elliott of Boonville, Ruby Freese and husband Eldon of Salisbury and Dorothy Maddox of Bunceton, MO, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Loretta enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking and playing bingo, but most of all she loved being with her family, especially her grandkids.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Service honoring and celebrating Loretta's life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Committal prayer and burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 3, 2019
