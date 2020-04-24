|
|
Lyda Versluis, 88, of Moberly, passed away at Moberly Nursing and Rehab on April 20, 2020. She was born November 3, 1931 in Moline, IL to Lyle Hulett and Roxie Rockwell, but raised by stepmother, Lena Hulett. On June 24, 1950, Lyda married Edward Versluis and the two spent many wonderful years together.
Lyda and Edward moved to the Moberly area from Florida in 1993. She attended technical school and attained a degree to work as a respiratory therapist. Lyda was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly as well as a member of the Higbee Lyons Club. She also proudly served as a foster grandmother for the Higbee R8 School. Lyda was a kind and generous soul who enjoyed taking care of children, crocheting, reading and listening to music.
Those preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Edward Versluis; son, Mark Versluis; daughter, Sandy Strohmeyer and sister, Shirley Fox.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Dave) Wilcox of Higbee and Jim (Jill) Versluis of Coal Valley, IL; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Patrick and Alice Versluis of Moline, IL; extended family and friends.
Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-9 pandemic, services for Lyda will be celebrated privately by her family. They would like to extend their gratitude to the community for their support at this time.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 24, 2020