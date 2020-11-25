1/1
Lyla McGinnis
Lyla Jean McGinnis

Lyla Jean McGinnis passed away at the age of 93 in Rolla, Missouri, on November 25, 2020, at the Rolla Presbyterian Manor. Lyla was born on September 1, 1927, to Lyle and Helena (White) Thomas in Moberly, Missouri, as their only child. She married Bill Smith in 1946. In 1950 Lyla married Pat McGinnis. In her youth, she attended Stevens College in Columbia, Missouri. Later in life, she earned a Master of Science Degree in Library Science from the University of Missouri at Columbia. Lyla lived most of her adult life in Fulton, Missouri, where she raised her children and helped with Dr. McGinnis' veterinary practice. During these years, she became an avid golfer and worked as librarian for the Fulton City Library. Pat and Lyla returned to Moberly in their declining years. She moved to Rolla to be near her son after Pat passed way.

Lyla McGinnis is survived by her son, David and wife Marcia Smith from Rolla, cousins Wanda and Jim Sons from Batavia, Illinois, and cousins, Jim and Gale White from Warsaw, Missouri.

Lyla was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest child, Patricia Jean McGinnis on July 20, 2006, and her husband James Patrick McGinnis on March 2, 2012.

Lyla Jean was born between world-wide conflicts. She created an exceptional home for Pat, a member of the greatest generation. She prepared her children to be independent. In spite of disappointments and tragedies, she lived her whole life well. She departed this life isolated from family by a world-wide pandemic. She was gathered to her people by the compassionate and tender hands of her Savior. There is a joyous reunion among those waiting for her at heaven's threshold! It mirrors many happy family reunions held at Moberly's Rothwell Park and at the McGinnis home in Huntsville. We consider the suffering of this life insignificant compared to the everlasting joy, glorious redemption, and victory over death soon to be revealed.

Lyla Jean McGinnis will be interred at the Huntsville, Missouri, City Cemetery following a graveside service being held at 1 pm Monday, November 30, 2020.

Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla, (573) 364-1200, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Presbyterian Manor of Rolla, Salem Avenue Baptist Church of Rolla, Samaritan's Purse, or Operation Christmas Child.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
