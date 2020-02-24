Home

Margaret Hemmer

Margaret Hemmer Obituary
Margaret Hemmer, 100, of Moberly, passed away, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Valley View Nursing and Rehab. She was born October 31, 1919 in Hannibal to Otto and Effie (Haskins) Schulten.

Margaret graduated from Hannibal High School. Later she married Roy Hemmer on September 27, 1940 in Hannibal. They moved to Moberly in 1957 due to his employment with Southwestern Bell Telephone Co.

Margaret was a homemaker and for several years was employed at Moberly Public Schools as a teacher's aide. She was a wonderful cook, gardener and devoted Cardinal Baseball fan; more importantly, she was a devout Christian, loving mother, and grandmother.

Margaret was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church; she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

Survivors include her children, Cathy Eads and John (Toni) Hemmer; three grandchildren, Eric (Alison), Brad (Jenny), and Matthew, five great-grandchildren, Braden, Chase, Cianna, Knox and Marley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and a sister.

Memorials to the Zion Lutheran Church in her memory would be appreciated.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Cater Funeral Home.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Feb. 24, 2020
