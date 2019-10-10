Home

Margie Morgan

Margie Morgan Obituary
Margie F. Morgan, 88. of Moberly, Missouri, passed away on October 1, 2019, at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri.. Margie was born June 23, 1931 in Garland, Oklahoma, to Ernest and Ethel (Potter) Bittle She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Ray Bittle and James Bittle. Survivors include her son, James Morgan of Moberly, Missouri; daughter: Linda Creswell of Warsaw, Missouri; 2 grandchildren November Hammond and Kyle Morgan; nieces Debbie Smith and Gale Sevier; nephew Michael Bittle. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly, Missouri. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
