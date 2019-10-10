|
Marguerite Moore, 102, of Huntsville, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Moberly Nursing & Rehab in Moberly, MO.
Marguerite was born on January 13, 1917, in Huntsville, MO, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ann (Magnino) Castagna. She was united in marriage to Freeman Moore. Marguerite enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.
She is survived by her son Jeff of Moberly and five grandchildren.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sons, Jerry and Ricky Moore.
A private family service will be held at a later date, with burial in the Huntsville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville, MO.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019