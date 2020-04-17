|
Martha Sarah Courtney, 75, of Moberly passed away surrounded by family on April 13, 2020 at her home in Moberly, MO.
Martha was born on February 22, 1945 in Moberly, MO to Chester Burgin and Lena Kirkendoll Burgin. She graduated from Moberly Senior High School. Martha worked as a cashier and was a familiar face at Briggs & Daily IGA in Moberly for more than 24 years. She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle. Martha married Bob Courtney on February 18, 1978 in Moberly, MO. Her family will always remember her as kind hearted and loving. She will be greatly missed.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lena Burgin and two brothers, George and Clinton (Bud) Burgin.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Courtney of Moberly, MO; children, Barry Courtney and wife Heather of Huntsville, AL and Sarah Courtney Pagán and husband Alex of The Colony, TX; grandchildren, Bobby Courtney of Moberly, MO, Bryan Courtney of Columbia MO, Hannah Courtney of Huntsville, AL, Redi Pagán of The Colony, TX and Lincoln Pagán of The Colony TX; brothers, Robert Hess and wife Naomi of McAlester, OK and John Burgin and wife Sheila of Broken Arrow, OK; extended family and close friends.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services celebrating Martha's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Apr. 17, 2020