|
|
Mary Margaret Schauperl, 88, formerly of Cairo, MO, passed away August 31, 2019 in Marion, Iowa. She was born November 9, 1930 to John Good and Mary Tuley-Good.
Mary attended Macon High School before she married Waldo M. Schauperl on May 2, 1948 in Excello at the age of 17. They enjoyed 69 years together before his passing in 2017. She and Waldo moved to Kansas City where she worked for 5 years before they returned to Cairo. Mary worked for Con Agra for 10 years and then Orschelns for close to 30 years. She was very involved in the Cairo Baptist Church before she and Waldo retired to Marion, Iowa. Mary was a skilled seamstress. She enjoyed working on crafts, painting ceramics, knitting and crocheting. Mary was also an amazing cook. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Waldo Schauperl; sister, Shirley Good Clark; brother, John Franke and a grandson.
Survivors include her children, William Earl Schauperl (Judy) of Azle, TX, Dwight Schauperl (Mady) of Higbee, MO, and Sheri Block of Marion, IA; grandchildren, Page Garner (Bobby) of New London, MO, Mandy Lewis (Mark) of Mount Airy, MO, Kristy Harvey (Blaine) of Atlanta, MO, Mindy Huddleston (Dusty) of Higbee, MO, Mary Elizabeth Noah, Mondy France (Chad) both of Moberly, MO, Anjoylen Tafoya of Columbia, MO, Amanda Tafoya, Ayanna Tafoya and Haley Block all of Marion, IA; numerous great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Graveside services for Mary will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, MO. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the , 2413 Hyde Park Rd, Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com. Pathway Memorial
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sept. 5, 2019