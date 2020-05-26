Home

Mary Milam

Mary Milam Obituary
Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Milam, 57, of Mannford, OK (formally from Moberly, MO) passed away unexpectedly at her home on May, 18th 2020.

Liz was born July, 7th 1962 in Sabetha , Kansas. She was the daughter of George and Ollie Breitenstein and Donna (Grindstaff) Breitenstein.

Those preceding Liz in death are her parents; brothers Vince Settle and James Breitenstein, nephew Victor Settle, and her companion of 16 years Donald Langdon, who passed away the same day.

Survivors include daughters Brooke and son-in-law Chad Rippel of Clifton Hill, MO and Carrie Canaday of Holts Summit, MO: her beloved grandchildren, Alana, Trey, Laithan, Alex and Sadie; Sisters Brenda Bock & Bill Hontz of Moberly, MO and Theresa & Troy Sutphin of Moberly, MO; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Liz was a very thoughtful, loving person who would do anything for anybody. She loved her grandchildren immensely. Liz was an amazing cook, gardener and very talented in various crafts. Liz had a green thumb and loved her many types of plants. She was a fun-loving person who knew how to enjoy life.

A Celebration of life will be held on May 30th at 2pm at the Clifton Hill Community Church. All family and friends are invited to attend. A private family service will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Facebook fundraiser page or at the celebration of life.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 26, 2020
