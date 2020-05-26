|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Milam, 57, of Mannford, OK (formally from Moberly, MO) passed away unexpectedly at her home on May, 18th 2020.
Liz was born July, 7th 1962 in Sabetha , Kansas. She was the daughter of George and Ollie Breitenstein and Donna (Grindstaff) Breitenstein.
Those preceding Liz in death are her parents; brothers Vince Settle and James Breitenstein, nephew Victor Settle, and her companion of 16 years Donald Langdon, who passed away the same day.
Survivors include daughters Brooke and son-in-law Chad Rippel of Clifton Hill, MO and Carrie Canaday of Holts Summit, MO: her beloved grandchildren, Alana, Trey, Laithan, Alex and Sadie; Sisters Brenda Bock & Bill Hontz of Moberly, MO and Theresa & Troy Sutphin of Moberly, MO; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Liz was a very thoughtful, loving person who would do anything for anybody. She loved her grandchildren immensely. Liz was an amazing cook, gardener and very talented in various crafts. Liz had a green thumb and loved her many types of plants. She was a fun-loving person who knew how to enjoy life.
A Celebration of life will be held on May 30th at 2pm at the Clifton Hill Community Church. All family and friends are invited to attend. A private family service will be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Facebook fundraiser page or at the celebration of life.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on May 26, 2020