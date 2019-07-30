|
Mary "Jean" Patrick, 89, of Moberly, MO passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Moberly, MO.
Jean was born on November 16, 1929 in Maryville, MO to David Herbert Foster and Mary Elizabeth Smith Foster. She was a graduate of Keytesville High School. After graduation, Jean accepted a position as a general clerk at Kansas City Power and Light, where she worked for 39 years before retiring.
Jean was a member of the Brunswick United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering her time as a soloist, choir member and mentor. She was a lovely and gracious woman of refined taste who never knew a stranger. Her razor-sharp memory and ability to deliver pitch perfect dry wit never wavered in sickness and in health. Jean married the love of her life, Norman E. Patrick on December 1, 1957 in Keytesville, MO. She was a fiercely loyal wife and deeply in love with her husband of sixty plus years. She was a devoted mother to her only child, Julie, and was proud beyond belief of her three grandchildren and two great grandsons. Jean was a generous woman and the world is a better place because of her life and presence.
She was very social and an active member of numerous organizations such as PEO, Moberly, MO; the American Legion Auxiliary; Gideons International Auxiliary and a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi – chapter AK.
Jean enjoyed singing with her beloved twin sister, Joan; playing the piano; winning hands at Bridge; beating the deck at Solitaire; purchasing the perfect gift for family and friends; and sending greeting cards commemorating life's joys and struggles to men, women, boys and girls, near and far. Her family will always remember her one-liners, love of finding the perfect table setting, her quip of "Oh Good lord!", but more than anything, her deep love for her family and the many wonderful friends who have been a part of her glorious life.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved identical twin sister, Elizabeth Joan and her grandparents who raised both her and Joan.
Survivors include her husband, Norman Patrick of Moberly, MO; daughter, Julie Barnhill and husband Rick of Galesburg, IL; grandchildren, Kristen Draughan and husband Andy of Macomb, IL, Ricky Neal Barnhill and wife Brittani and great-grandsons, Ricky Neal III and Rowan Jaxson, of Troy, MO, Patrick Barnhill and wife Maddie of Rio, IL; niece, Debra Sellars and husband Gary of Keytesville, MO; nephew Mark Duncan and wife Carrie of Granite City, IL; extended family and many close friends.
Services celebrating Jean's life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the evening of Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.
Memorial contributions in Jean's honor are suggested to Meadow Ridge Senior Living, 521 Meadow Ridge Lane, Moberly, MO 65270.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on July 30, 2019