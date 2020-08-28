Mary Sue Vanderhoff, 84, Huntsville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 22. She had been a patient at Moberly Regional Medical Center.



Sue was born on the family farm south of Huntsville, Mo., on Oct. 13, 1935, the daughter of Hiram J. McDowell, Sr., and Susie Mabel (Barnett-James) McDowell. On March 12, 1952, she married William H. (Bill) Vanderhoff in Huntsville. They had three children following Bill's service in the Korean War, and in 2007 celebrated 55 years of marriage.



Sue attended school at Dover country school and Higbee Schools. Immediately following, she worked for Brown Shoe Company in Moberly. She was employed in the nursing field for 15 years, serving first as a certified nurse's aid at Villa De Silva and in 1983 earning her licensed practical nursing degree from Moberly Junior College. For the majority of her career she was employed by Moberly Regional Medical Center in the Wellness department.



As a teenager, Sue was the pianist for Sweet Springs Baptist Church. She was a 60-year member of 1st Baptist Church, Huntsville, where she enjoyed being a nursery attendant for 35 years. She served on various committees and was a longtime member of the Mary Martha Sunday School class. In addition, Sue was a faithful volunteer for the Huntsville Historical Society and Old Settler's events. For many years, she served as a Randolph County election poll worker.



Sue was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed reading, music, gardening, baking, traveling, camping with family, spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and caring for her farm cats.



Survivors include three children and spouses, Linda and Rob Gordon, Boonville; Lora Colley, Huntsville; and Bill and Carol Vanderhoff, Coldspring, TX. Also surviving are her six grandchildren and spouses, Kevyn and Rachelle Gordon, Lee's Summit; Kailey and Brian Fleming, Steamboat Springs, CO; Lindsey Colley, Kansas City; Eric and Lora Mae Colley, Moberly; Nikki and Jon Kueck, Giddings, TX; and Katie and Tom Brueggen, Shepherd, TX.; 20 great grandchildrn. Other survivors include one sister, Pauline Esry, and one sister-in-law, Joyce Vanderhoff, both of Moberly; 5 nieces, 4 nephews, several great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister Irma McDowell, brother Hiram J. (Mack) McDowelll, Jr., one niece and two nephews.



Visitation will be at noon on Monday, August 31, at 1st Baptist Church, Huntsville. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. John Rhodes officiating. Private family burial will be at the Veteran's Cemetery-Jacksonville immediately following. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Huntsville 1st Baptist Church, or the Bill Vanderhoff LIving Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Living Memorial Scholarship, Inc., PO Box 100, Huntsville, MO 65259. Arrangements are under the direction of Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store