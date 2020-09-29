1/1
Matthew Forsyth
1973 - 2020
Matthew Eugene Forsyth, 47, died September 22, 2020 of cardiac failure in Long Lake, Minnesota. He leaves his wife, Ellen, and three children, Maddison Marie, 14, Clayton William, 11, and Jacob Frederick, 6.

Matt was born June 8,1973 to Gene and Joan Forsyth in Columbia, Missouri. He graduated from Hickman High School, Columbia, Missouri; the University of Missouri-Columbia, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; and the University of Minnesota, Bachelor of Civil Engineering. Matt was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity.

Matt and Ellen Siebenborn were married September 11, 1999 in Trenton, Missouri. Throughout his life Matt loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and hiking with family and friends. Matt was an Eagle Scout with Troop 6 and continued to support the scouts as his children grew. He spent hours coaching and practicing sports with his children, sometimes learning with them. Ice hockey, baseball, volleyball, football and soccer kept the Forsyth family connected to each other and their community.

Weekends and summers found Matt with his children and their cousins riding four-wheelers or bowhunting at his family farm near Columbia or at Ellen's home along No Creek in north Missouri. Matt especially enjoyed spending time with his dad checking cattle or fixing fence at their farm near Columbia.

This spring Matt took on the challenge of taking four nephews and Clay trout fishing at Bennett Springs, Missouri, some for their first time. Matt was blessed with an abundance of patience. Matt was truly a gift of love to his family and to Ellen's. Uncle Matt was a special friend to his nieces and nephews.

Matt is survived by Ellen Siebenborn Forsyth, daughter Maddison and sons Clayton and Jacob; father Gene Forsyth; sister Kate (Rob) Quinn, and niece and nephews Hunter, Parker and Ashley Quinn; father and mother-in-law Bill and Sarah Siebenborn; sister-in-law Katie (Eric) Williams, and nephews Aiden, Tyler and Logan Williams; brother-in-law Andrew (Michelle) Siebenborn, and nieces Katalina Couch and Annabelle Siebenborn; uncle Jim (Judy) Crow; uncle Jim (Dorothy) Fennewald; aunts Sr. Janice Fennewald, SSND, Sr. Jennette Fennewald, SSND, and Joyce (Bob) Springer.

Matt was preceded in death by mother Joan, brother Fred, and sister Beth Forsyth. 

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a,m,, Tuesday, September 29, at Our Lady of Lourdes, 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia, Missouri. The family also will host a reception from 2:30-4:00 p.m., at the Country Club of Missouri, 1300 Woodrail Ave., Columbia, Missouri.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Wayzata, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or your favorite local youth sports organization.

Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Country Club of Missouri
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
September 28, 2020
I'm so saddened by this news and send my thoughts and prayers to Ellen, Maddison, Clayton and Jacob. Your dad and husband was a great man to have worked with and had such a gentle and patient way about him I'll always remember fondly. He will be missed by his friends in the engineering field.
Greg Brown
Coworker
September 28, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathies to you, your children, and your entire family.
Vartan Sahakian
Coworker
September 28, 2020
We are so saddened by this news for your family. Praying for God's peace during this difficult time for all of you.
Holly, Mike and Ellie O'Connor
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sending prayers! So so sorry for your loss! Stacey
Stacey Arens-wilson
Friend
September 28, 2020
Thoughts & prayers to Ellen, the kids & Matt's entire family. Matt was a tremendous co-worker and I am so happy to have had the privilege to work with him for many years. He had such a good soul and was so caring. Deepest sympathies!
Michelle Julius
Coworker
September 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Ellen and family
Wanda Robinson
September 28, 2020
Ellen and family - So very sorry and sad to hear about Matt. He was a rare person at work - patient, cheerful, helpful.
April Manlapaz
Coworker
September 27, 2020
Gene and Kate - please accept my sincere condolences. This is very surprising to me; “truly.”
I am in Los Angeles this week, and regret that I will not be there at the services. But I will be there in spirit.
Dan Forsyth
Family
September 27, 2020
Sending love and prayers for you and all your family. My sincere sympathy.
Mar Peterson
Teacher
September 27, 2020
Praying for your continued strength to move forward. Send lots of love and virtual hugs to you!
Tiffanie Boyd
September 27, 2020
en....please know that we are sending you love and sympathy in this trying time. Take care, Murray
