Matthew Eugene Forsyth, 47, died September 22, 2020 of cardiac failure in Long Lake, Minnesota. He leaves his wife, Ellen, and three children, Maddison Marie, 14, Clayton William, 11, and Jacob Frederick, 6.
Matt was born June 8,1973 to Gene and Joan Forsyth in Columbia, Missouri. He graduated from Hickman High School, Columbia, Missouri; the University of Missouri-Columbia, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; and the University of Minnesota, Bachelor of Civil Engineering. Matt was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity.
Matt and Ellen Siebenborn were married September 11, 1999 in Trenton, Missouri. Throughout his life Matt loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and hiking with family and friends. Matt was an Eagle Scout with Troop 6 and continued to support the scouts as his children grew. He spent hours coaching and practicing sports with his children, sometimes learning with them. Ice hockey, baseball, volleyball, football and soccer kept the Forsyth family connected to each other and their community.
Weekends and summers found Matt with his children and their cousins riding four-wheelers or bowhunting at his family farm near Columbia or at Ellen's home along No Creek in north Missouri. Matt especially enjoyed spending time with his dad checking cattle or fixing fence at their farm near Columbia.
This spring Matt took on the challenge of taking four nephews and Clay trout fishing at Bennett Springs, Missouri, some for their first time. Matt was blessed with an abundance of patience. Matt was truly a gift of love to his family and to Ellen's. Uncle Matt was a special friend to his nieces and nephews.
Matt is survived by Ellen Siebenborn Forsyth, daughter Maddison and sons Clayton and Jacob; father Gene Forsyth; sister Kate (Rob) Quinn, and niece and nephews Hunter, Parker and Ashley Quinn; father and mother-in-law Bill and Sarah Siebenborn; sister-in-law Katie (Eric) Williams, and nephews Aiden, Tyler and Logan Williams; brother-in-law Andrew (Michelle) Siebenborn, and nieces Katalina Couch and Annabelle Siebenborn; uncle Jim (Judy) Crow; uncle Jim (Dorothy) Fennewald; aunts Sr. Janice Fennewald, SSND, Sr. Jennette Fennewald, SSND, and Joyce (Bob) Springer.
Matt was preceded in death by mother Joan, brother Fred, and sister Beth Forsyth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a,m,, Tuesday, September 29, at Our Lady of Lourdes, 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia, Missouri. The family also will host a reception from 2:30-4:00 p.m., at the Country Club of Missouri, 1300 Woodrail Ave., Columbia, Missouri.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Wayzata, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
or your favorite local youth sports organization.