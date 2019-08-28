|
|
Mattie Doris Culbertson-Shay, 97, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born September 19, 1921, in Darksville, MO, the daughter of Floyd Ralph and Mary Elizabeth Graves McDaniel. She married Delmer Lowell Culbertson on May 19, 1945, in San Francisco, CA, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 1985. She later married John E. Shay on April 4, 1990, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1996.
She is survived by her son, David (Steve Ries) Culbertson of Alexander; five grandchildren, Missy (Mike) Bernauer, Manda (Jeff) McCord, Eric Culbertson (Jen Logue), Amy (Chad) McDannald, and Jared Culbertson; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jan Flynn (surviving husband Steve of New Berlin); and two brothers, Howard Eugene "Gene" McDaniel, and Ralph J. McDaniel (surviving wife Sadie of Kansas City, MO).
Early in her life she worked for John Shay at Shay's Red & White Grocery, and then for Charlie Bates and Bates' Red & White. She then retired from A&P in 1983. She was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in the Carolinas and San Francisco, CA. Doris was a member of Central Christian Church, Bowler's Hall of Fame, Tuesday Night Bunco Club, was a charter member of the Women's Memorial, and attended meetings of the Alzheimer's Group. The favorite part of her life was her family. She especially loved organizing family get-togethers, and particularly enjoyed hiding Easter eggs.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church or Passavant Hospital Alzheimer's Support Group. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 28, 2019