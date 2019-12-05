Home

Maurice Heddinghaus

Maurice Heddinghaus Obituary
Maurice Joseph "Moe" Heddinghaus, 83 of Moberly, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born March 19, 1936 in Moberly to Edward Joseph and Justina (Schmidt) Heddinghaus.

Moe served his country in the United States Army before receiving an honorable discharge. He started Heddinghaus Sheet Metal in 1970 and owned and operated it until retiring in 1999.

Moe married Shirley Frans on December 5, 1959 at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Moberly and she survives of the home. Also surviving are his children; Larry Dean Heddinghaus and wife Rebecca, Donna Marie Fainter and husband Tracy, Joseph Alan Heddinghaus and wife Sherry and Michael Edward Heddinghaus all of Moberly, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister, Virginia Kelly and husband A.B., nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Donald, Clarence and Leonard Heddinghaus and three sisters, Mary-Margaret Moore, Gertrude Evans and Nora Mae Flaspohler.

Moe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the St. Christopher Study Club and was a faithful member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, woodworking, traveling with his wife Shirley and sharing his faith. Moe especially enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation, which will be, Friday, December 6, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service starting at 5:45p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church. Committal prayer and burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Dec. 5, 2019
