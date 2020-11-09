Melvin D. Kissell, of Moberly, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Jeanne, four children, Gregory and his wife Donna of Camdenton, Melanie Truitt and her husband Bob of Burlington North Carolina, Becky Mann of Moberly, and Brian Kissell and his wife Connie of Huntsville. He is also survived by six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Mel was born on September 25th, 1924 in Dubuque Iowa to Frank and Ida (Hines) Kissell. He graduated from Dubuque High School in 1942. He attended the University of Dubuque for one semester before enlisting in the U.S. Navy Reserve V-12 Pilot Training program. He was discharged in 1944 and entered the Merchant Marines Academy, was commissioned and served in the pacific on the Coffeyville Victory. He was on route to Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped, and the war ended. He returned to the University of Dubuque where he played on the football team and was team captain. While attending the University, he met his future wife, Jeanne Hogg, also a student. They were married on August 5, 1947 in the University Chapel. Mel graduated in 1949 with a degree in Chemistry and went to work for John Deere for six years and then was hired by Du Pont and worked for them in Philadelphia, Flint Michigan, Sylvania Ohio, Fairfield Connecticut and Moberly Missouri for a total of twenty-nine years. After retiring from DuPont he worked as a consultant to Orschlen's for six years. He was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church, he served as a Scout Master to Troop 14, was a member of the Moberly Rotary Club, a member of the American Legion, he was a lifelong Mason and a Charter Member of the Moberly Ambassadors. Along with his wife Jeanne established the North Central Missouri Safety Council. After retirement Mel and Jeanne spent many happy years traveling, visiting all fifty states and over thirty countries. He was a very kind and gentle man, a wonderful husband and father and friend to everyone he met. Services were already held.



